Citi signs with Google Cloud for AI

Citi has inked a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud that will see the US banking giant tap into the vendor's Vertex AI platform.

The agreement will see Citi modernise its technology infrastructure by migrating multiple workloads and applications to Google Cloud.



This, says the bank, will unlock its ability to offer improved digital products, streamline employee workflows, and run high-performance computing and analytics platforms. This includes using advanced HPC capabilities to facilitate the execution of millions of computations daily in Citi's Markets business.



As part of the agreement, Citi will also use Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to deliver generative AI capabilities across the company, fuelling initiatives related to developer toolkits, document processing, and digitisation.



Tim Ryan, head, technology and business enablement, Citi, says: "Leveraging Google Cloud opens up a whole new frontier for us in how we can run applications with faster and more comprehensive outputs, and provide our colleagues with the tools they need to deliver for our clients."