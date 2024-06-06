Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro Complidata

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ABN Amro turns to AI for trade finance automation

ABN Amro turns to AI for trade finance automation

Dutch bank ABN Amro is working with AI platform Complidata to automate its trade finance operations.

ABN Amro will use Complidata's TradeSpeed around the world for documentary trade finance, specifically letters of credit and documentary collections, where manual processes are usually based on images of paper documents such a bills of lading and invoices.

TradeSpeed uses various AI techniques including large language models to increase the level of digitisation possible in these processes, says the vendor. The deal marks one of the first uses of LLMs for trade finance.

Burak Aslan, lead product owner, trade finance, ABN Amro, says: "TradeSpeed will empower our operations team members to focus on making decisions rather than completing time-consuming tasks. This will ensure increased capacity for value added service towards our clients."

Related Companies

ABN Amro Complidata

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  2. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  3. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  4. Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

  5. Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035