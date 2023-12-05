Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Indian BNPL firm ZestMoney shuts down

Indian BNPL firm ZestMoney shuts down

Indian buy now, pay later firm ZestMoney is shutting down after failing to find a buyer, according to TechCrunch.

The company - which had a $450 million valuation at its last funding round - has been scrambling for backers since a planned acquisition by Walmart-backed mobile payments giant PhonePe fell through earlier this year.

PhonePe ditched the deal over due diligence concerns, walking away from a deal pegged at between $200 million and $300 million despite the fact it would have secured the company a long-coveted non-banking finance company licence.

Weeks after the deal collapsed, ZestMoney CEO Lizzie Chapman, CFO and COO Priya Sharma and CTO Ashish Anantharaman all resigned.

Having failed to find a buyer, the new leadership told ZestMoney's 150 employees about the decision to shut up shop this week, according to TechCrunch.

