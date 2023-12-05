Indian BNPL firm ZestMoney shuts down

Indian buy now, pay later firm ZestMoney is shutting down after failing to find a buyer, according to TechCrunch.

The company - which had a $450 million valuation at its last funding round - has been scrambling for backers since a planned acquisition by Walmart-backed mobile payments giant PhonePe fell through earlier this year.



PhonePe ditched the deal over due diligence concerns, walking away from a deal pegged at between $200 million and $300 million despite the fact it would have secured the company a long-coveted non-banking finance company licence.



Weeks after the deal collapsed, ZestMoney CEO Lizzie Chapman, CFO and COO Priya Sharma and CTO Ashish Anantharaman all resigned.



Having failed to find a buyer, the new leadership told ZestMoney's 150 employees about the decision to shut up shop this week, according to TechCrunch.