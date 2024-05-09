Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Google Wallet launches in India

Google Wallet is landing in India, although the existing Google Pay app will remain the place for all things payments in the country.

The Wallet app will let users access boarding passes, loyalty cards, event tickets, public transport tickets, gift cards, and more. Over 20 brands, including Air India, Dominos and BMW, are onboard as launch partners.

Indian users will still need to use the separate Google Pay app for NFC and UPI payments.

This is in contrast to most countries, where Wallet replaced Pay in 2022. Google did initially offer both apps in the US but killed off Pay earlier this year.

Google Pay also recently inked a deal with India's NPCI to bring the hugely popular UPI to other countries.

