Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India Paytm

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Paytm shares plummet on RBI curbs

Paytm shares plummet on RBI curbs

Indian payments giant Paytm has seen its shares price drop 20% for the second day running - knocking around $2 billion off its market value - after its banking business was hit with strict curbs by the RBI.

Shares in Paytm fell to 487 rupees within minutes of the market opening on Friday, triggering the circuit that temporarily halts trading for the second day running.

Earlier in the week, the Reserve Bank of India ordered that from end-February Paytm Payment Bank will be barred from further deposits, credit transactions, wallet uploads or fund transfers.

This will leave millions of customers unable to use a host of the app's services unless a new banking partner is secured.

The RBI made its move after a comprehensive systems audit ordered by the central bank revealed "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action".

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has sought to reassure customers and the market that new banking partnerships will "not be difficult to execute" and that "your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual."

"For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance," he wrote on X.

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India Paytm

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Trending

  1. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

  2. One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

  3. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  4. PayPal to axe 2500 jobs

  5. US falling behind peers on CBDC progress, warns think tank

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up