BBVA launches jobs portal to attract in-demand STEM talent

Spanish bank BBVA has opened a jobs portal as it aims to hire over 2600 STEM professionals over the year to fill technology roles around the world.

With competition for top tech talent fierce, the portal does not just list available jobs, it also aims to showcase the benefits of working at the bank.



Employees in the engineering and data areas explain the opportunities that their current job provides in terms of learning, international mobility, use of the latest technologies, professional development and flexibility.



Candidates can also access information on BBVA’s awards and recognitions in technology and the partners - such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Telefónica, Cisco and Salesforce - that it works with.



Of the 2600 positions, 1000 will be in Spain and 1200 have already been recruited. BBVA currently employees 22,000 STEM professionals globally, 19% of the total workforce.



The bank has also launched an internal referral programme through which employees can suggest candidates for technological vacancies in exchange for up to €2000.



Pedro Méndez, global head, talent and culture, engineering, BBVA, says: ““We have segmented value propositions that are allowing us to provide our candidates what they expect to find in large companies like ours.



“We offer a long career path, with a flexible work model, a training program at the highest level and a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the physical and mental well-being of our professionals.”