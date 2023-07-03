Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA launches jobs portal to attract in-demand STEM talent

BBVA launches jobs portal to attract in-demand STEM talent

Spanish bank BBVA has opened a jobs portal as it aims to hire over 2600 STEM professionals over the year to fill technology roles around the world.

With competition for top tech talent fierce, the portal does not just list available jobs, it also aims to showcase the benefits of working at the bank.

Employees in the engineering and data areas explain the opportunities that their current job provides in terms of learning, international mobility, use of the latest technologies, professional development and flexibility.

Candidates can also access information on BBVA’s awards and recognitions in technology and the partners - such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Telefónica, Cisco and Salesforce - that it works with.

Of the 2600 positions, 1000 will be in Spain and 1200 have already been recruited. BBVA currently employees 22,000 STEM professionals globally, 19% of the total workforce.

The bank has also launched an internal referral programme through which employees can suggest candidates for technological vacancies in exchange for up to €2000.

Pedro Méndez, global head, talent and culture, engineering, BBVA, says: ““We have segmented value propositions that are allowing us to provide our candidates what they expect to find in large companies like ours.

“We offer a long career path, with a flexible work model, a training program at the highest level and a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the physical and mental well-being of our professionals.”

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023