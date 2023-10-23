Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BBVA consolidates tech firms into one new company

BBVA is combining its three tech firms into one new company, called BBVA Technology, which will house 3000 employees and offer a more "strategic focus", says the Spanish bank.

The new company brings together BBVA Next Technologies, BBVA IT España, and Datio, pooling employees into one venture with offices in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao.

BBVA Technology's main focus will be on software development transformation, one of the strategic priorities of BBVA Engineering for the coming years.

The new company is designed to consolidate the teams' technical expertise, while also providing access to more career development opportunities for current staffers and helping to attract new talent.

BBVA has long been one of the most technology-focused banks. Recently it opened a jobs portal as it aims to hire over 2600 STEM professionals over the year to fill technology roles around the world.

