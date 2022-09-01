Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BBVA embarks on IT hiring spree

Almost 1,000 engineers have joined BBVA in the first half of 2022, a figure that the Spanish financial institution expects to double by the end of this year.

At the end of 2021, BBVA launched a new global Software Development division that brings together more than 16,000 developers across the Group.

As part of this structure, the bank has embarked on a global hiring spree for both junior and senior positions, with backgrounds in engineering and data science

“At the end of June, we had recruited 935 engineers in all the countries where we operate. Our goal is to hire around 2,000 engineers across our footprint by 2022,” explains José Luis Elechiguerra, global head of engineering at BBVA.

He says the bank plans to recruit people with a high technical profile, mainly software developers and data specialists who will work on accelerating the digital transformation of the bank's channels through the design, development and deployment of global and reusable components.

“Our forecast is that, in addition to these technical profiles, further recruitments will be made as the needs of the projects, the different business and technology areas are analysed, so that the total number of new hires this year could reach 400 people in Spain,” says Elechiguerra.

This figure includes the 100 positions announced for the two new technology centers that the bank has created in Bilbao to house its BBVA IT and BBVA Next Technologies divisions.

