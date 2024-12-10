Caixabank smooths in-branch appointments for the hearing impaired

Spain's Caixabank has launched an in-branch video service providing instantaneous sign language interpretations to the hearing impaired.

The initiative, known as SVisual, allows the bank’s customers to receive information provided by branch staff on financial services through a system of simultaneous video interpreting in sign language delivered by a qualified interpreter.



Those interested can request an appointment by sending an email to their branch manager, or can arrange it using the CaixaBankNow app.



The initiative has been launched through a pilot programme at a total of 120 CaixaBank branches across all of Spain’s autonomous regions and is expected to be available across the bank’s entire branch network in the first quarter of 2025.



The project, developed by ‘Fundación CNSE para la supresión de las barreras de comunicación’, a state-owned non-profit organisation, is supported by the Deaf People’s Association’s network.



The bank also promotes ATM accessibility, with more machines now featuring high contrast screens, informative videos in sign language, as well as voice-guided options for the visually impaired.



All CaixaBank branches have been offering cards with Braille reading and writing since 2022 - the first of its kind to be marketed in Spain.