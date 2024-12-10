/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Caixabank smooths in-branch appointments for the hearing impaired

Spain's Caixabank has launched an in-branch video service providing instantaneous sign language interpretations to the hearing impaired.

  0 Be the first to comment

Caixabank smooths in-branch appointments for the hearing impaired

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The initiative, known as SVisual, allows the bank’s customers to receive information provided by branch staff on financial services through a system of simultaneous video interpreting in sign language delivered by a qualified interpreter.

Those interested can request an appointment by sending an email to their branch manager, or can arrange it using the CaixaBankNow app.

The initiative has been launched through a pilot programme at a total of 120 CaixaBank branches across all of Spain’s autonomous regions and is expected to be available across the bank’s entire branch network in the first quarter of 2025.

The project, developed by ‘Fundación CNSE para la supresión de las barreras de comunicación’, a state-owned non-profit organisation, is supported by the Deaf People’s Association’s network.

The bank also promotes ATM accessibility, with more machines now featuring high contrast screens, informative videos in sign language, as well as voice-guided options for the visually impaired.

All CaixaBank branches have been offering cards with Braille reading and writing since 2022 - the first of its kind to be marketed in Spain.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Unifying Card Programmes: The cost-reduction imperative
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

CaixaBank

Channels

/retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

Caixabank to invest $5 billion in technology over the next three years

/payments

CaixaBank switches on instalment payments with Apple Pay

/retail

CaixaBank creates 100-strong GenAI team

/people

CaixaBank Tech to hire 200 new staff

/payments

CaixaBank launches cross-border payment ‘wallets’

/payments

CaixaBank issues Braille card for visually impaired

New Event Report – Natural Capital FinanceFinextra PromotedNew Event Report – Natural Capital Finance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept