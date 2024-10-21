CaixaBank switches on instalment payments with Apple Pay

CaixaBank has become the first financial institution in continental Europe to offer buy now, pay later services to users checking out with Apple Pay.

CaixaBank customers with iOS 18 and iPadOS18 will soon have the option to pay in full or spread the cost over multiple months directly at the point of purchase when paying with their CaixaBank cards in Apple Pay. Customers that decide to choose this option will have the choice to do so when shopping online using Apple Pay and in-app on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.



CaixaBank closed the first months of the year with 4.4 million customers with cards linked to mobile devices, figures that are on the rise, with more than 800 million transactions in the last 12 months.



In the first half of 2024, more than 30% of in-person purchases made in Spain with CaixaBank cards were made using mobile phones.



The new functionality will allow customers to see payment options available to them, understand cost including any interest, and choose how they’d like to pay before completing their purchase.

CaixaBank is the first company in mainland Europe to offer the service, following in the footsteps of Monzo in the UK, Klarna in the US and UK, and Affrim in the US.



The new integrations come just months after Apple killed off its own buy now, pay later service to focus on working with third parties for instalment loans.



Other banks understood to be prepping for an early launch include ANZ in Australia, HSBC in the UK, Citi Synchrony, and issuers with Fiserv in the US.