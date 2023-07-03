Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

CaixaBank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Correspondent Banking Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CaixaBank launches cross-border payment ‘wallets’

CaixaBank launches cross-border payment ‘wallets’

CaixaBank will become the first Spanish bank to offer a virtual account service for currencies to all companies through the bank’s currency markets platform, FXNow.

The service will offer virtual accounts to companies in over 50 currency pairs, with zero opening and maintenance costs, to assist with sending and receiving international payments. The service called FXWallets, will feature the typical advantages of traditional bank accounts, in addition to improved user experience and speed.

The bank announced that FXWallets (currently in pilot testing) will be made available to all interested customers from September this year, accessible through the bank’s online site and mobile app.

In a press release on the news, Iñaki Badiola, director of CIB and International Banking at CaixaBank said: “the launch of FXWallets is a very significant step in the bank's steadfast commitment to innovation, internationalisation and engagement with our customers and their needs. The development of the project involved a detailed analysis of how we can apply the new advances in usability and customer experience to the universe of currency payments, placing the focus on the customer at all times.

“As a result, FXWallets is the latest piece to join a constantly evolving digital ecosystem that came into being with the creation of FXNow, which sought to give companies complete control over their currency operations and international payments”.
Earlier this year, CaixaBank made headlines for launching an app which turns phones into POS devices, allowing merchants to take payments, view account history, generate receipts and handle refunds from their phone.

Related Companies

CaixaBank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Correspondent Banking Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources[Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2023: Customers expect instant payments today
/payments

EBAday 2023: Customers expect instant payments today

NY Fed and MAS find promise in CBDC for cross border payments
/crypto

NY Fed and MAS find promise in CBDC for cross border payments

NextGen Nordics: Cross border payments are a political weapon

28 Apr

NextGen Nordics 2023: the future of AI in BNPL

25 Apr

NGN 2023: Nordic interoperability advantageous, yet remains challenging

06 Apr

NextGen Nordics 2023: Cross-border payments reinforces sovereignty

05 Apr

Singapore and Malaysia launch cross-border QR-code merchant payments

31 Mar

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023