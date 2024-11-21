Caixabank to invest $5 billion in technology over the next three years

Caixabank has outlined plans to spend more than $5 billion on technology over the coming three years to boost digital sales and launch new products and services.

The Spanish banks says commercial and service capabilities will be enhanced through generative artificial intelligence, and channels and infrastructure will be upgraded to ensure the group’s resilience.

The bank has already assembled a multi-disciplinary task force of more than 100 people to exclusively work on and deploy generative artificial intelligence in specific areas of internal and customer-related services.



To undertake the transformation plan, the bank believes it is important to attract and retain the best talent, foster a culture of proximity, agility and collaboration, and combine the virtues of experience and youth. To this end, Caixabank plans to recruit 3,000 young people over the period 2025-2027, "most of them with technical skills".



CaixaBank’s CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, comments: “In the next three years, we want to take advantage of a more favourable economic environment to take a leap forward in our service quality, in our technological capabilities and in the development of our workforce's talent. All of this will result in greater growth of the economy and adequate remuneration for our shareholders."