/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Caixabank to invest $5 billion in technology over the next three years

Caixabank has outlined plans to spend more than $5 billion on technology over the coming three years to boost digital sales and launch new products and services.

  0 Be the first to comment

Caixabank to invest $5 billion in technology over the next three years

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The Spanish banks says commercial and service capabilities will be enhanced through generative artificial intelligence, and channels and infrastructure will be upgraded to ensure the group’s resilience.

The bank has already assembled a multi-disciplinary task force of more than 100 people to exclusively work on and deploy generative artificial intelligence in specific areas of internal and customer-related services.

To undertake the transformation plan, the bank believes it is important to attract and retain the best talent, foster a culture of proximity, agility and collaboration, and combine the virtues of experience and youth. To this end, Caixabank plans to recruit 3,000 young people over the period 2025-2027, "most of them with technical skills".

CaixaBank’s CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, comments: “In the next three years, we want to take advantage of a more favourable economic environment to take a leap forward in our service quality, in our technological capabilities and in the development of our workforce's talent. All of this will result in greater growth of the economy and adequate remuneration for our shareholders."

Sponsored [Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

CaixaBank

Channels

/retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

CaixaBank switches on instalment payments with Apple Pay

/retail

CaixaBank creates 100-strong GenAI team

/people

CaixaBank Tech to hire 200 new staff

/payments

CaixaBank launches cross-border payment ‘wallets’

/payments

CaixaBank launches app to turn phones into POS devices

/retail

CaixaBank launches environment-based metaverse experience

/retail

CaixaBank bot proves a hit

[Webinar] Reaping the benefits of Hyper-Personalisation with AI and Application ModernisationFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Reaping the benefits of Hyper-Personalisation with AI and Application Modernisation

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept