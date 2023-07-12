CaixaBank Tech to hire 200 new staff

CaixaBank's technology subsidiary is to hire 200 new staff, growing its team to over 1000 inhouse employees.

The selection process is already underway, with a view to the new recruits - "mostly young people with technology and scientific degrees" - being in place by the end of 2023.



The Spanish bank is looking for staff with expertise in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, with open positions available for data engineers, data scientists and specialists in machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing.



The company will also incorporate Python, React and Java developers to support the development of hybrid apps. In addition, cybersecurity and cloud experts are also being recruited, as well as specialists in digital marketing, UX and quality assurance engineers.



Professionals are also being hired for the dedicated digital transformation team, with specialities including agile and scrum methodologies, innovation and workplace transformation.



The positions are based in Madrid and Barcelona, as well as in a new centre that CaixaBank Tech has opened in the city of Seville, which will have a specific focus as the centre for software development.