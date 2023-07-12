Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

CaixaBank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CaixaBank Tech to hire 200 new staff

CaixaBank Tech to hire 200 new staff

CaixaBank's technology subsidiary is to hire 200 new staff, growing its team to over 1000 inhouse employees.

The selection process is already underway, with a view to the new recruits - "mostly young people with technology and scientific degrees" - being in place by the end of 2023.

The Spanish bank is looking for staff with expertise in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, with open positions available for data engineers, data scientists and specialists in machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing.

The company will also incorporate Python, React and Java developers to support the development of hybrid apps. In addition, cybersecurity and cloud experts are also being recruited, as well as specialists in digital marketing, UX and quality assurance engineers.

Professionals are also being hired for the dedicated digital transformation team, with specialities including agile and scrum methodologies, innovation and workplace transformation.

The positions are based in Madrid and Barcelona, as well as in a new centre that CaixaBank Tech has opened in the city of Seville, which will have a specific focus as the centre for software development.

Related Companies

CaixaBank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Trending

Related News
CaixaBank launches cross-border payment ‘wallets’
/payments

CaixaBank launches cross-border payment ‘wallets’

CaixaBank launches app to turn phones into POS devices
/payments

CaixaBank launches app to turn phones into POS devices

CaixaBank launches environment-based metaverse experience

18 Apr

CaixaBank forges international consortium for cybersecurity research

05 Jan

CaixaBank bot proves a hit

14 Nov 2022

Caixabank to shed over 8000 staff

21 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut lost $20 million to criminals exploiting payment loophole

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  4. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

  5. NY Fed and banks upbeat on digital dollar pilot results

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?