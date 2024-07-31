Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Artificial Intelligence Retail banking
Tech leadership change at Wells Fargo sees Kerrins take up new Gen AI role

Wells Fargo has appointed a new head of technology and shunted current CIO Tracaey Kerrins to head up a newly-created Generative AI team.

The bank has recruited Bridget Engle from BNY to be responsible for all technology across the country, taking over the role occupied by Kerrins for the past five years.

A 30-year career veteran, Engle served as SEVP and chief information officer at BNY from 2017 until earlier this year. Prior to her role at BNY, she served in several roles at Bank of America, including as the CIO of Consumer Banking as well as CIO of Global Banking and Markets.

Under the re-org, Kerrins will serve as the head of consumer technology and will lead a new Generative AI team, which will be responsible for driving the adoption of the technology across the bank, reporting to Engle.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, says: “Bridget is a proven technology leader with deep experience leading large-scale technology transformations across multiple global financial institutions. We have made great progress under Tracy’s leadership and Bridget’s experience will be invaluable as we continue to modernize our platforms and invest in, scale, and increase innovation across the company."

On Kerrins' new role, Scharf says: “Generative AI can help us transform our businesses, improve our customer and client experiences, and enhance the way we work. Our new Generative AI team will work closely with our data and technology platform management teams, as well as each business, on identifying and delivering on the potential of Generative AI responsibly. We are fortunate to have someone with Tracy’s background in our company who is ready to take on this new role and lead our Consumer Technology team.”

