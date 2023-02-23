Wells Fargo unveils digital platform for wealth management customers

Wells Fargo has launched a digital platform to help its millions of wealth management customers plan and track their money.

The LifeSync platform will arrive on the Wells Fargo app at the end of March for the US giant's 2.6 million wealth and investment management (WIM) clients.



It will provide real-time progress on goals, tracks key “vitals” — including net worth, portfolio performance, market indices, FICO scores, and credit card reward balances — delivers Wells Fargo content through its “Your Feed” feature and serves as a connection to a client’s financial advisor as goals or life events change and evolve.



The launch comes as a Wells Fargo survey finds that four out of five Gen Z and Millennial investors report feeling comfortable using their mobile devices for investing.



“LifeSync delivers what our clients have asked us for,” says Michael Liersch, head, WIM Advice and Planning. “They want to see their goals and how they’re progressing toward them. They want to understand what’s influencing their goals — both market events and their own actions.



"And they want content that can help them as they move towards those goals. LifeSync does all this — and provides our clients a timely opportunity to connect with their advisors as their goals evolve.”