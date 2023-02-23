Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wells Fargo

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wells Fargo unveils digital platform for wealth management customers

Wells Fargo unveils digital platform for wealth management customers

Wells Fargo has launched a digital platform to help its millions of wealth management customers plan and track their money.

The LifeSync platform will arrive on the Wells Fargo app at the end of March for the US giant's 2.6 million wealth and investment management (WIM) clients.

It will provide real-time progress on goals, tracks key “vitals” — including net worth, portfolio performance, market indices, FICO scores, and credit card reward balances — delivers Wells Fargo content through its “Your Feed” feature and serves as a connection to a client’s financial advisor as goals or life events change and evolve.

The launch comes as a Wells Fargo survey finds that four out of five Gen Z and Millennial investors report feeling comfortable using their mobile devices for investing.

“LifeSync delivers what our clients have asked us for,” says Michael Liersch, head, WIM Advice and Planning. “They want to see their goals and how they’re progressing toward them. They want to understand what’s influencing their goals — both market events and their own actions.

"And they want content that can help them as they move towards those goals. LifeSync does all this — and provides our clients a timely opportunity to connect with their advisors as their goals evolve.”

Related Companies

Wells Fargo

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Related News
Wells Fargo launches persona and AI-driven digital banking platform, Vantage
/wholesale

Wells Fargo launches persona and AI-driven digital banking platform, Vantage

Wells Fargo robo advisor lowers limits to attract millennial investors
/retail

Wells Fargo robo advisor lowers limits to attract millennial investors

Wells Fargo preps virtual assistant

26 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. FCA demands &quot;significant shift in culture&quot; by e-money firms

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud