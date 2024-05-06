Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo Zelle

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wells Fargo says US investigating Zelle complaint handling

Wells Fargo says US investigating Zelle complaint handling

Wells Fargo has joined JP Morgan in revealing that US authorities are investigating the handling of complaints about P2P payments service Zelle.

In an SEC filing, Wells says: "Government authorities have been conducting formal or informal inquiries or investigations regarding the handling of customer disputes related to fund transfers made through the Zelle Network."

JP Morgan made a similar statement in an SEC filing in February. Neither bank has been accused of wrongdoing.

Zelle is run by Early Warning Services, which is owned by seven of the biggest banks in the US. Launched in 2017, it has proved a huge hit, facilitating $629 billion in transactions in 2022, twice as many as its nearest competitor Venmo.

However, it has also "opened the door to fraud and scams on a tremendous scale," according to a letter sent last year by Senate Democrats to the Federal Reserve Board, FDIC, National Credit Union Administration and OCC.

The Senators, which include Elizabeth Warren, called on regulators to "closely review and examine the customer reimbursement and anti-money laundering (AML) practices of depository institutions that participate in the Zelle network."

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo Zelle

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency[Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency

Trending

Trending

  1. BofE warns payment firms to be ready for new operational resilience rules

  2. Monese splits in two

  3. Monzo set to raise further &#163;500 million

  4. NatWest becomes first UK bank to issue IP-backed loan

  5. Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks