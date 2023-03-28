Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Intesa Sanpaolo Nationwide Wells Fargo Hazy

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Big banks invest in generative AI startup Hazy

Big banks invest in generative AI startup Hazy

Nationwide Building Society, Wells Fargo and Intesa Sanpaolo have joined a $9 million Series A funding round for British synthetic data disruptor Hazy.

The round was led by Conviction, with participation from UCL Technology Fund, M12 (Microsoft), ACT Venture Partners, Terra VC, Evenlode, Logo Ventures and Sarus Ventures.

Founded in 2017 and originally a University College London spinout, Hazy uses AI-generated smart synthetic data that preserves the statistical quality of the real data but contains no real information, eliminating the privacy risk.

This means it can be used as a drop-in replacement for real data with AI/ML development, software testing and data commercialisation use cases.

Hazy won the $1 million Microsoft Innovate AI prize for the best AI startup in Europe and has signed up big name clients, including financial services giants Nationwide and Wells Fargo.

Harry Keen, CEO, Hazy, says: "This funding will solidify our position as the leading synthetic data provider for enterprises to unlock value through their data and enable us to explore the greater potential of generative AI to produce real results for businesses, with no privacy limitations."

Related Companies

Intesa Sanpaolo Nationwide Wells Fargo Hazy

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Trending

Trending

  1. Curve debuts wearable payments tech

  2. JP Morgan pilots biometric payments with US merchants

  3. Swift hails results of blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

  4. Checkout.com moves into card issuing

  5. Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022