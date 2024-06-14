Wells Fargo fires employees for 'simulating' keyboard activity

Wells Fargo fired several employees for faking work by using "mouse jigglers" to simulate computer activity, according to Bloomberg.

More than a dozen staffers in the wealth and investment management unit were “discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work," say Finra disclosures seen by Bloomberg.



It is not known whether the fired employees were "working" from home or an office but software and devices such as "mouse jigglers" that help simulate work became popular during the WFH pandemic era, selling for as little as $20.



They emerged at the same time as some employers began stepping up their use of technology to track things such as keystrokes and eye movements.



Wells Fargo began bringing people back to the office in early 2022 but still operates a hybrid model that sees most staffers spend some days working from home.