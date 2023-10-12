Wells Fargo extends wealth platform to all customers

Wells Fargo is making its digital platform for helping people plan and track their money available to all consumer customers.

The LifeSync platform arrived on the Wells Fargo app at the end of March for the US giant's 2.6 million wealth and investment management clients.



Now its availability is being expanded, providing all customers with real-time progress on goals, tracking of key “vitals” — including net worth, portfolio performance, market indices, FICO scores, and credit card reward balances.



Wells Fargo cites a recent Logica Research study which found that Americans report needing more help with financial decisions than ever, with Gen Z having the highest percentage of respondents indicating a desire to obtain financial advice, especially around managing their money during uncertain economic times.



“Expanding availability of LifeSync to our consumer customers is the first proof point in Wells Fargo’s strategic delivery of digital-first, personalized financial advice and planning offerings,” says Michael Liersch, head, advice and planning, Wells Fargo.