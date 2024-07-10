Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Banco Santander and Google offer free AI training for everyone

Banco Santander and Google offer free AI training for everyone

Banco Santander and Google have reached an agreement to offer a free AI course for anyone over the age of 18 the world over.

The course, Santander | Google: Artificial Intelligence and Productivity, launches on the Santander Open Academy platform, available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. It offers an insight into the potential of AI at home and at work and seeks to help participants boost their productivity, learn the basics and develop the skills to automate tasks, and come up with ideas and solve problems more efficiently.

According to Rafael Hernández, global head of Santander Universities, “there’s absolutely no doubt that AI is revolutionizing our day to day, especially at the workplace and in the creation of new job opportunities and roles. This course provides valuable tools to boost job skills and generate greater competitiveness and seamless adaptation to the current and future demands of the job market”.

People using the course will learn AI basics, get exposure to practical AI apps and how to harness effective commands to get the best out of AI tools.

Upon completion, participants will get a certificate to endorse their new skills.

