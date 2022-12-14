Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Santander advertises for 750 tech jobs

Banco Santander has opened technology hubs in Malaga and Warsaw to house 1400 tech professionals as the Spanish giant seeks to turbo charge its digital transformation programme.

Santander is currently advertising around 750 tech jobs on a new dedicated website as it seeks to attract people with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and maths.

In particular, the bank is hiring experts in platforms and APIs, cloud computing, big data, networks, DevSecOps, AI, software development, enterprise architecture, and cybersecurity.

Both hubs are already open, and will initially support the business functions of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking.

The hiring spree comes after a 2019 commitment to invest €20 billion in digital and technology over four years. The bank has already migrated 90% of its infrastructure to the cloud, and recently announced it would be launching Gravity, its own customisable software,

Alexandra Brandao, global head, HR, Santander, says: "Our new teams in Malaga and Warsaw will be a part of one of the biggest transformation project in the financial sector of the world. A project in constant growth, thanks to tech driven, open minded, diverse team with strong purpose behind, working in the environment that will continue to evolve in the future."

With demand for tech experts on the rise, Santander has developed a strategy to attract talent, setting up the dedicated website and the BeTech! with Santander programme to hire 1000 IT experts in Spain and 3000 across the globe.

Adds Brandao: "Our ambition is to become the sector's top employer of tech professionals, and that means how we want to attract and help the professionals to grow and develop with us."

