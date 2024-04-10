Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander brings Openbank digital brand to US

Santander brings Openbank digital brand to US

Santander is launching its Openbank digital offering across the United States and Mexico.

Openbank serves more than two million customers across Europe, and has €18 billion in deposits, more than any other digital lender on the continent.

Now the brand, with its cloud-based in-house-built technology platform, will arrive in the US and Mexico in the second half of 2014. Santander is promising secure, easy and simple best-in-class customer experience, combining fintech pricing and the trust of a global bank.

Earlier this month, the Spanish giant hired Swati Bhatia, the former head of Goldman Sachs' Marcus business, to lead its new digital-first retail charge in the US.

The bank has also laid off around 330 staff as part of its evolution in the states that has also seen some branches pivot to helping customers use online and mobile channels.

Ana Botín, executive chair, Santander, says: "We remain committed to growing our business in the United States, the largest financial services market in the world, leveraging our proprietary technology and global expertise to deliver a winning customer experience."

