Santander brings Openbank digital brand to US

Santander is launching its Openbank digital offering across the United States and Mexico.

Openbank serves more than two million customers across Europe, and has €18 billion in deposits, more than any other digital lender on the continent.



Now the brand, with its cloud-based in-house-built technology platform, will arrive in the US and Mexico in the second half of 2014. Santander is promising secure, easy and simple best-in-class customer experience, combining fintech pricing and the trust of a global bank.



Earlier this month, the Spanish giant hired Swati Bhatia, the former head of Goldman Sachs' Marcus business, to lead its new digital-first retail charge in the US.



The bank has also laid off around 330 staff as part of its evolution in the states that has also seen some branches pivot to helping customers use online and mobile channels.



Ana Botín, executive chair, Santander, says: "We remain committed to growing our business in the United States, the largest financial services market in the world, leveraging our proprietary technology and global expertise to deliver a winning customer experience."