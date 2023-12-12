Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

Banco Santander has successfully mirgated its corporate and investmenting banking business to its new cloud-native core banking platform, Gravity.

The Gravity software allows parallel processing, meaning the bank can simultaneously run workloads on its existing core banking mainframe and in the cloud, allowing it to perform real-time testing with no disruption to its businesses.



Google itself has co-opted the technology for its Dual Run service, to help companies shift from legacy mainframe systems to the cloud.



The bank has already successfully migrated all commercial customers in the UK and the consumer business in Chile without any service interruption.



Santander CIB, which supports corporate and institutional clients, has used the Gravity platform to migrate to Google Cloud, where it manages more than a million accounting operations and half a million treasury operations per day.



Dirk Marzluf, chief operating and technology officer at Banco Santander, says: “The Santander CIB migration to the cloud is a new milestone in the group’s transformation towards a simpler, more integrated model, contributing to enhanced profitability.”



Santander plans to have migrated the vast majority of its core banking worldwide to the Gravity platform by the end of 2024, mostly in its private cloud.



At the completion of the programme, more than one trillion technical executions will be managed every year by the Gravity platform within Santander’s systems.