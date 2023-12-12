Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

DevOps Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

Banco Santander has successfully mirgated its corporate and investmenting banking business to its new cloud-native core banking platform, Gravity.

The Gravity software allows parallel processing, meaning the bank can simultaneously run workloads on its existing core banking mainframe and in the cloud, allowing it to perform real-time testing with no disruption to its businesses.

Google itself has co-opted the technology for its Dual Run service, to help companies shift from legacy mainframe systems to the cloud.

The bank has already successfully migrated all commercial customers in the UK and the consumer business in Chile without any service interruption.

Santander CIB, which supports corporate and institutional clients, has used the Gravity platform to migrate to Google Cloud, where it manages more than a million accounting operations and half a million treasury operations per day.

Dirk Marzluf, chief operating and technology officer at Banco Santander, says: “The Santander CIB migration to the cloud is a new milestone in the group’s transformation towards a simpler, more integrated model, contributing to enhanced profitability.”

Santander plans to have migrated the vast majority of its core banking worldwide to the Gravity platform by the end of 2024, mostly in its private cloud.

At the completion of the programme, more than one trillion technical executions will be managed every year by the Gravity platform within Santander’s systems.

Related Companies

Banco Santander Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

DevOps Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates[Upcoming Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates

Trending

Related News
Santander commits to €100 million fund for Spanish startups
/startups

Santander commits to €100 million fund for Spanish startups

Santander invests in trade finance network Komgo
/wholesale

Santander invests in trade finance network Komgo

Santander and Microsoft launch AI challenge

06 Apr

Santander moves into B2B BNPL market

09 Jan

Santander advertises for 750 tech jobs

14 Dec 2022

Google taps Santander tech to help firms transition to the cloud

12 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

  2. Dark clouds gather over European payments firms

  3. Visa and Mastercard lower Canadian interchange fees

  4. Ransomware attack on vendor causes outages at 60 credit unions

  5. UK financial regulators to assume direct oversight of critical technology suppliers

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023