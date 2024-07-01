Lloyds Bank to close further 60 branches

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed 60 new branch closures for the remainder of the year and 2025.

In total, the banking group, which includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland, has earmarked 190 branches for closure in 2024 and 47 next year.



The new brranches addded to the list include 28 Lloyds Bank, 17 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland sites and will take place between October this year and June 2025.



Lloyds Group says use of the latest 60 branches set for closure had fallen by an average of 52% in the last five years, as more customers chose to manage their money online or via apps.



A spokesman says: 'Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with over 19 million customers choosing our app to manage their money. Alongside our app, customers can bank online, over the phone, at a Banking Hub, a Post Office or by speaking to one of our Community Bankers.



'All of the branch locations announced for closure have alternative options for accessing cash nearby, such as a Post Office or free-to-use ATM. 28 new Community Bankers will be introduced, in addition to those already helping communities, to provide targeted banking support where a branch is closing.'



Lloyds isn't the only bank to have announced closures this year.



NatWest Group has set out plans to dispose of 98 branches, Barclays says it will draw the blinds on 90 of its high street outlets, while TSB is closing 36 branches with the loss of 250 jobs.