Lloyds cuts branch jobs as customers go digital

Lloyds Banking Group is cutting around 1600 jobs in its branch network, although the bank is also creating more than 800 roles in an expanded "relationship growth" team as it retools for a digital-first future.

Lloyds has already earmarked 120 branches for closure this year, citing the fact it has over 21 million customers banking online or via a mobile app.



Now it says it will also shake up how staff work, with 1600 jobs going and remaining staff focused on "supporting customers with their banking needs using digital first," according to the Accord union.



In addition, around 830 positions are being created in the relationship growth team, which will meet with customers through video appointments, telephony or in branch.



Says a bank spokesperson: “As more customers choose to manage their day-to-day banking online, it’s important our people are available when it matters most.



“We’re introducing a number of new roles and making changes to our branch teams so our customers can see us how and when they want to.”