News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Lloyds closes mobile bank branch service

Lloyds closes mobile bank branch service

With customers carrying out more banking through their phones, Lloyds is shutting down a different kind of mobile service, the vans that drive to towns across the UK offering an alternative to branches.

Lloyds, which last week revealed plans to cut 1600 branch jobs, says the mobile van service will end in May, according to the BBC.

The vans, which stop at several locations, allow customers to cash cheques, withdraw cash, pay bills and send money abroad.

The bank says visits to the mobile branches has fallen by 90% since 2018, with some stops now seeing as few as two customers.

Customers along all the stops can access cash through free ATMs or the Post Office, while Lloyds is also adding 32 community bankers at the locations for face-to-face support.

Last week, the bank outlined plans to cut 1600 jobs in its branch network, although it is also creating more than 800 roles in an expanded "relationship growth" team as it retools for a digital-first future.
 

