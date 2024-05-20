Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Half of young Brits left frustrated after finding local branch has closed

Half of young Brits have been left frustrated after finding their local branch closed when they needed it, according to research from Nationwide.

Around 6000 bank and building society branches have closed across the UK since 2015, with a further 645 earmarked for closure this year, as Brits increasingly turn to digital channels.

Yet, of 2000 people surveyed for Nationwide, nearly three quarters are concerned about the rate of closures, with around half frustrated to find a branch closed when they needed it - including 50% of 16 to 24 year olds.

More than two thirds of those surveyed still value branches. Asked why, 41% call out the importance for vulnerable people.

Asked why they value, branches, cash withdrawals is cited by 44%, checking balances 28%, transferring large amounts of money 19%, and face-to-face help on fraud and scams 38%.

Stephen Noakes, director, retail, Nationwide, says: “What’s clear from our research is that people of all ages are frustrated and concerned about the rate of branch closures. Our own customers tell us how much they rely on them."

Nationwide recently extended its promise that everywhere it has a branch today, it will remain until at least the start of 2028.

However, the lender has also recently found itself in hot water over branch claims, having an advert banned for incorrectly suggesting that it has not been closing branches.

