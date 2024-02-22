Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Barclays to close more branches

Barclays to close more branches

Barclays has earmarked another 22 branches for closure as it continues to trim its network in response to falling visits.

The new cuts mean that Barclays is now in line to shut 90 branches this year and another six in 2025.

Says a spokesperson: "Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pods.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK."

Lloyds, NatWest, and TSB are among the other UK banks to take an axe to their branch networks over recent weeks.

In contrast, US giant JPMorgan Chase will open 500 new branches over the next three years as part of a multi-billion dollar investment in its network, while PNC is to invest $1 billion in refurbishing its existing branches and opening 100 new locations.

