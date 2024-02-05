HSBC installs first of ten 'Cash Pods' in town with no bank branches

HSBC UK has introduced its first standalone ‘Cash Pod’, which will provide improved access to cash in the Crown Glass Shopping Centre in Nailsea, North Somerset, in advance of the closure of the last bank in town.

Much like a traditional ATM, the Cash Pods enable all residents and businesses to withdraw cash and allow HSBC UK customers to deposit cash. The machine also enables customers to check their account balance, print mini-statements, activate a card and reset the PIN, and make payments linked to their HSBC UK credit card.



The new service is the first of ten Cash Pods expected to be opened by the bank this year.



The exact locations of nine additional Cash Pods are being finalised, but expected to include a farm shop, car parks and shopping centres, many of which will be powered by solar panels. They will include access to defibrillators for the community, bike racks to help with sustainable transport and living walls, to bring additional greenery to the local area.



Oli O’Donoghue, Managing Director of HSBC UK’s branch network said: “ We fully understand a community’s need for access to cash and are excited to be launching our first Cash Pod in Nailsea. This marks the start of a new initiative for HSBC UK as part of our strong focus on maintaining and improving our local presence, alongside digital and remote banking.



“We understand the impact of the recent bank closure on the community, and we are excited to assist with access to cash with this new standalone Cash Pod.”