Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo raises further $190 million

Monzo raises further $190 million

Challenger bank Monzo has raised another $190 million with support from Hedosophia, an early backer of Airbnb and Uber, Alphabet fund Capital G, and Singapore's Government Investment Corporation (GIC).

News of the new funding round comes just weeks after the app-only bank secured $400 million in financing, boosting it valuation to $5 billion.

Monzo currently claims more than nine million personal account customers, making it the 7th biggest retail bank in the UK by customer numbers.

After a rocky post-pandemic, the lender has bounced back strongly, rolling out a series of new services for pension and investment and preparing for a move into the insurance segment. After years of losses, the bank is expecting to finally hit profitability this year.

The new funding will be used on product development and for international expansion, both across Europe and into the US.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Trending

Related News
Monzo set to raise further £500 million
/retail

Monzo set to raise further £500 million

Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive
/retail

Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive

Monzo in talks over stake sale to Singapore sovereign wealth fund

18 Mar

Monzo hits $5 billion valuation on $400 million funding round

05 Mar

Monzo reaches nine million customer milestone

14 Feb

Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

18 Dec 2023

Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

04 Dec 2023

Trending

  1. JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

  2. FCA boss invited to UK parliament to address &#39;naming and shaming&#39; plans

  3. RBC launches incubator

  4. Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

  5. Wells Fargo says US investigating Zelle complaint handling

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks