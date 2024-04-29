Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo set to raise further &#163;500 million

Monzo set to raise further £500 million

UK digital bank Monzo is reportedly putting the finishing touches to a new £500 million fund raise with support from Hedosophia, an early backer of Airbnb and Uber.

City sources told Sky News that Monzo could announce as soon as this week that Hedosophia and Singapore's Government Investment Corporation (GIC) were participating in an overall fundraising. GIC is said to be investing over £50m, with Hedosophia also committing tens of millions of pounds.

News of the new funding round comes just weeks after the app-only bank secured $400 million in financing, boosting it valuation to $5 billion.

Monzo currently claims more than nine million personal account customers, making it the 7th biggest retail bank in the UK by customer numbers.

After a rocky post-pandemic, the lender has bounced back strongly, rolling out a series of new services for pension and investment and preparing for a move into the insurance segment. After years of losses, the bank is expecting to finally hit profitability this year.

With the new backing coming into view, the challenger bank will no longer need to return to the well ahead of a possible IPO in the next year or so.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency[Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency

Trending

Related News
Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive
/retail

Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive

Monzo in talks over stake sale to Singapore sovereign wealth fund
/retail

Monzo in talks over stake sale to Singapore sovereign wealth fund

Monzo hits $5 billion valuation on $400 million funding round

05 Mar

Monzo reaches nine million customer milestone

14 Feb

Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

04 Dec 2023

Monzo hires Brolly founder for push into insurance

06 Nov 2023

Trending

  1. Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

  2. Revolut to grow headcount by 40%

  3. Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

  4. Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive

  5. HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks