Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo reaches nine million customer milestone

Monzo reaches nine million customer milestone

Digital challenger bank Monzo now has more than nine million personal account customers, with two million joining in 2023 alone.

Monzo is the UK’s largest digital bank and the 7th biggest retail bank in the UK by customer numbers, capturing 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 16 businesses.

After a rocky post-pandemic, the lender has bounced back strongly, rolling out a series of new services for pension and investment and preparing for a move into the insurance segment. After years of losses, the bank is expecting to finally hit profitability this year.

TS Anil, CEO at Monzo, says: “To have more than 9m customers open a Monzo account, largely via word of mouth, is testament to the magic of Monzo and the customer-centricity that is part of our DNA. We hear from customers every day about how Monzo has transformed their financial lives - which is even more exciting when you consider that there is so much more to come on our journey to build the one app that answers all of their money needs.”

In November it was reported that Alphabet-backed fund Capital G is in talks to acquire a stake in Monzo as part of a funding round that could raise up to £500 million at a £4 billion valuation.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger
/retail

Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter
/people

Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

Monzo hires Brolly founder for push into insurance

06 Nov 2023

Monzo and Starling among worst performers for APP fraud reimbursements

31 Oct 2023

Monzo in talks to raise £300m - Sky News

27 Oct 2023

Trending

  1. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  2. Revolut says Meta platforms are a &#39;hotbed&#39; for scams

  3. Revolut combats roaming charges with &#39;eSIM&#39;

  4. MEPs nod through ten second instant transfer rules

  5. Natwest becomes first bank accepted into UK Open Banking DPS

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future