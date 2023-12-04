Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

Monzo co-founder and former chief technology officer Jonas Templestein is quitting the app-only bank after nine tumultuous years.

Templestein has been on extended parental leave following the installation of Google engineering director Matej Pfajfar as CTO in February this year.

In a parting letter to Monzo staff, he recalls the early years of handing out the first Monzo cards to passersby at Old Street roundabout when the bank was just a scrappy startup. More recently, under a new management team, Monzo has scored its first profit after an existential period in 2020 when it was thought possible the fledgeling bank could go under.

Recounts Templestein: "A funding round had just fallen apart due to the pandemic, we were losing a lot of money, hadn’t shipped a successful feature in a long while and were struggling with a series of incidents. Regulators were (rightfully!) concerned about our business model. Many of our stakeholders, and even myself, at times, believed it would be best for our customers and staff if we took the 'easy' route and sold the company."

It was at this time that CEO Tom Blomfield eased himself out of the CEO seat to make way for old-school banker TS Anil amid a conscious effort to move the bank out of the red and prove the business case to investors.

Says Templetstein: "People say that all great companies have multiple founding moments, and 2020 was one of those moments for Monzo. One in six adults in the UK now use Monzo and we’re growing faster than ever. We’ve been consistently profitable since March, are launching great products quickly and have constructive relationships with our regulators."

Templestein says his immediate future involves being a stay-at-home parent as his family sets down roots in the Cotswolds.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[On-Demand Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Related News
Alphabet fund in talks over Monzo investment - Sky News
/retail

Alphabet fund in talks over Monzo investment - Sky News

Monzo hires Brolly founder for push into insurance
/people

Monzo hires Brolly founder for push into insurance

Monzo hires Cash App's Conor Walsh as US CEO

04 Oct

Monzo Investments launches

12 Sep

Monzo moves into profit as credit loss provisions dent FY2023 accounts

31 May

Monzo founder Blomfield joins Y Combinator

25 May

Trending

  1. HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

  2. Swift connects instant payment systems to bring 24/7 processing across borders

  3. Lloyds Bank launches in-app passport scanning for customer onboarding

  4. Contis slapped with $840K fine over AML violations

  5. Mastercard joins $65m funding round for Paysend

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?