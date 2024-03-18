Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Monzo in talks over stake sale to Singapore sovereign wealth fund

Monzo in talks over stake sale to Singapore sovereign wealth fund

Fresh from completing a $400 million funding round, digital bank Monzo is reputedly in talks to sell an additional $50 million stake to one of Singapore's sovereign funds.

Sky News is reporting that Monzo is in advanced negotiations to issue new shares to the Asian city-state's Government Investment Corporation (GIC).

City sources told the broadcaster that the top-up to the neobank's recent funding round could be announced in the coming weeks.

Monzo's most recent funding round valued the app-only bank at $5 billion and was led by Alphabet-owned Capital G, with support from Google Ventures, HongShan Capital, as well as existing backers including Passion Capital and Tencent.

The funding followed Monzo's move to profitability as it reported more than nine million personal account customers, making it the 7th biggest retail bank in the UK by customer numbers.

