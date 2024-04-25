The Bank of London turns on GenAI coding assistant

The Bank of London is using a Generative AI assistant to speed up coding for companies testing embedded banking applications via the transaction bank's API suite.

The Bank of London API is live in a free sandbox test environment allowing developers to simulate and test their applications and integrations across different product sets including current and interest-bearing accounts, segregated accounts, confirmation of payee, payments, customer onboarding and virtual accounts.



TBOL AI has been initially developed to support the bank’s Developer Studio and is designed to handle questions involving multiple programming languages and address general and technical queries in real-time.



Frankie Woodhead, The Bank of London’s chief product officer, says the AI will be developed further to integrate direct chat capabilities within the API documentation, allowing clients and developers to communicate directly with bank product and technology staff



“Our game changing TBOL AI marks a first of many steps in integrating AI into our broader offering as a regulated bank to help businesses benefit from our real-time Banking-as-a-Service and API capabilities,” he says. “We’re already providing the UK’s fastest route to market with one of the most comprehensive API offerings of any bank, alongside a unique approach as a safer bank; anyone can access our API sandbox today without the need to sign non-disclosure agreements or go through paywalls.”