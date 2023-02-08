Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of London

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The Bank of London scores $40 million Series C extension

The Bank of London scores $40 million Series C extension

The Bank of London, a global clearing and transaction banking startup, has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company's total raise to $160M.

The extension follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021

"With the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority lifting the mobilisation restrictions to our licence, The Bank of London is now officially the 6th principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom and only the second to launch in 250 years” says Anthony Watson, cheif executive and founder. “The expansion of our Series C at a continued valuation of $1.1bn is a testament to the trust we are building at The Bank of London. Our investors believe in our vision to reshape banking for the betterment of all, powered by our unique patented technologies and our differentiated banking models.”

The Bank of London operates on three fronts: taking on established banks in the market for clearing and settlement; delivering transactions banking services for the corporate market; and fielding a banking-as-a-service offfering for companies wanting to embed payments in into their products.

Alex Zubillaga, managing partner of 14W Venture Capital, says: “The fintech industry has simply not kept pace with consumer trends and the need for tech innovation, particularly in the B2B and wholesale space, creating significant demand for a developer-friendly wholesale clearing and transaction bank built on modern APIs, intuitive software and patented innovations”.

Related Companies

Bank of London

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
The Bank of London recruits Silicon Valley Bank's Gavin Hewitt as CFO
/people

The Bank of London recruits Silicon Valley Bank's Gavin Hewitt as CFO

The Bank of London recruits Phil Knight as IT chief
/people

The Bank of London recruits Phil Knight as IT chief

The Bank of London to open new tech hub in Charlotte, creating 350 jobs

08 Aug 2022

The Bank of London opens new Belfast hub

20 Jun 2022

UK's sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation

30 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  3. Checkout.com shakes up leadership to take on Stripe

  4. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  5. JPMorgan preps German digital retail bank

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud