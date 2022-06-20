Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of London

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The Bank of London opens new Belfast hub

The Bank of London opens new Belfast hub

Global clearing and transaction banking startup The Bank of London is to open a new office in Belfast that is expected to create 232 new jobs by 2026.

Founded by Anthony Watson, a former chief information officer at both Nike and Barclays, The Bank of London in November received its first bank licence as the 6th principal clearing bank of the UK - becoming only the second new clearing bank in more than 250 years.

Representing a 'multi-million found investment', the new Centre of Excellence in Northern ireland has already onboarded 34 new staff, with 54 further roles currently being advertised. This is expected to generate around £20 million worth of annual salaries for the local economy when all the roles are in place.

Says Watson: “To build the future of finance, we need to be where the future is. Belfast is now the UK’s gateway city to the European Union, and this coupled with Belfast’s exceptional fintech talent across multiple disciplines, makes it the logical choice for The Bank of London’s Centre of Excellence to power our UK expansion.”

The new bank operates on three fronts: taking on established banks in the market for clearing and settlement; delivering transactions banking services for the corporate market; and fielding a banking-as-a-service offfering for companies wanting to embed payments in into thier products.

The bank has raised $120m to date, and its latest $90m funding round was led by New York-based investor ForgeLight, with follow-on investment from existing backers 14W Venture Partners and Mangrove Capital Partners.

With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first pre-revenue bank in history to attain ‘unicorn’ status upon debut.

The Belfast office builds on the successful expansion of other strategic locations and technology hubs in London and New York.

Related Companies

Bank of London

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Trending

Related News
UK's sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation
/startups

UK's sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022