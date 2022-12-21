Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
date 2022-12-21

The Bank of London recruits Silicon Valley Bank's Gavin Hewitt as CFO

The Bank of London recruits Silicon Valley Bank's Gavin Hewitt as CFO

The Bank of London, a global clearing and transaction banking startup, is continuing to sweep up senior executives from across the industry, appointing Silicon Valley Bank's Gavin Hewitt as group chief financial officer.

As CFO of Silicon Valley Bank, Hewitt was instrumental in establishing the UK subsidiary of the Bank and driving its growth in the region over recent years.

Previously, Hewitt held CFO roles at HSBC in both its UK and European Commercial Banking divisions and was also deputy CFO of its UK Retail division. Earlier in his career he held senior financial roles across a number of Barclays divisions.

Rebecca Skitt, co-president & group chief administrative officer of The Bank of London, says: “Gavin has an excellent track record as a senior financial services executive, and brings substantial experience from across the banking and financial services sectors in both established and new ventures. His experience in driving growth is something we value highly.”

Hewitt joins a stellar list of recent hires at the Bank of London, including recently appointed UK CFO Marc Jenkins, who was recruited earlier this month from Metro Bank. Other recent hires include 10x Banking CTO Phil Knight as IT chief, Shawbrook Bank's Tom Wood as deputy CEO UK, Vince François from Société Générale as chief audit officer, and Accenture's Felipe Hillard as chief customer and product officer.

Founded by Anthony Watson, a former chief information officer at both Nike and Barclays, The Bank of London operates on three fronts: taking on established banks in the market for clearing and settlement; delivering transactions banking services for the corporate market; and fielding a banking-as-a-service offfering for companies wanting to embed payments in into thier products.

Launched in November last year with a pre-revenue valuation of $1.1 billion, the startup has established offices in London, New York, Belfast and Charlottte, North Carolina.

