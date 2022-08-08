Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Bank of London to open new tech hub in Charlotte, creating 350 jobs

Global clearing and transaction banking startup, The Bank of London, is to open Global Platform & Services headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, creating 350 new jobs by 2026.

New positions at the division will include software development, compliance and risk, technology operations, infrastructure engineering and business operations.

The Bank of London has already taken a 11-year lease on a forty-thousand square foot floor of One Independence Center at the energetic intersection of Trade and Tryon in the heart of Charlotte's Central Business District.

Founded by Anthony Watson, a former chief information officer at both Nike and Barclays, The Bank of London operates on three fronts: taking on established banks in the market for clearing and settlement; delivering transactions banking services for the corporate market; and fielding a banking-as-a-service offfering for companies wanting to embed payments in into thier products.

Jim Ditmore, co-president & group operating officer of The Bank of London, said: "The Bank of London has truly game-changing and patented technology that will power the borderless economy of the future. We will be continuing to invest heavily in our technology offering for clients and we've chosen Charlotte as a key location to drive our agenda forward, enabled by Charlotte's unique combination of banking talent, technologists, and financial business leaders."

The new office location builds on the expansion of other hubs in London, Belfast and New York.

