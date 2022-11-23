Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of London

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The Bank of London recruits Phil Knight as IT chief

The Bank of London recruits Phil Knight as IT chief

The Bank of London, a global clearing and transaction banking startup, has poached Phil Knight from 10x Banking as group CTO and chief information security officer.

Knight has spent the past three years as CISO at core banking outfit 10x Banking, where he led the design and build of the security operating model, the global platform engineering team and service delivery to clients. Prior to that, Knight worked for Lloyds Banking Group on the delivery of digital banking platforms and the bank's migration to the cloud.

At The Bank of London, he will oversee group technology, information technology operations and information security, globally.

Jim Ditmore, group chief operating officer of The Bank of London, says: “Phil has an excellent background across banking, fintech, and consultancy, including global leadership roles specialising in digital security and infrastructure architecture. Phil’s deep experience and leadership will strengthen our team as we enter a phase of driving significant technological transformation in the banking, payments, and financial services sector.”

Founded by Anthony Watson, a former chief information officer at both Nike and Barclays, The Bank of London operates on three fronts: taking on established banks in the market for clearing and settlement; delivering transactions banking services for the corporate market; and fielding a banking-as-a-service offfering for companies wanting to embed payments in into thier products.

Launched in November last year with a pre-revenue valuation of $1.1 billion, the startup has established offices in London, New York, Dublin and Charlottte, North carolina.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Bank of London

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023[New Impact Study] Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Trending

Related News
The Bank of London to open new tech hub in Charlotte, creating 350 jobs
/people

The Bank of London to open new tech hub in Charlotte, creating 350 jobs

The Bank of London opens new Belfast hub
/startups

The Bank of London opens new Belfast hub

UK's sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation

30 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Former PayPal CEO Harris shuts down latest startup weeks after launch

  2. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

  3. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  4. US Treasury calls for closer supervision of fintech-bank relationships

  5. RBC jumps on Swift Go for cross-border payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023