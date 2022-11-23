The Bank of London recruits Phil Knight as IT chief

The Bank of London, a global clearing and transaction banking startup, has poached Phil Knight from 10x Banking as group CTO and chief information security officer.

Knight has spent the past three years as CISO at core banking outfit 10x Banking, where he led the design and build of the security operating model, the global platform engineering team and service delivery to clients. Prior to that, Knight worked for Lloyds Banking Group on the delivery of digital banking platforms and the bank's migration to the cloud.



At The Bank of London, he will oversee group technology, information technology operations and information security, globally.



Jim Ditmore, group chief operating officer of The Bank of London, says: “Phil has an excellent background across banking, fintech, and consultancy, including global leadership roles specialising in digital security and infrastructure architecture. Phil’s deep experience and leadership will strengthen our team as we enter a phase of driving significant technological transformation in the banking, payments, and financial services sector.”



Founded by Anthony Watson, a former chief information officer at both Nike and Barclays, The Bank of London operates on three fronts: taking on established banks in the market for clearing and settlement; delivering transactions banking services for the corporate market; and fielding a banking-as-a-service offfering for companies wanting to embed payments in into thier products.



Launched in November last year with a pre-revenue valuation of $1.1 billion, the startup has established offices in London, New York, Dublin and Charlottte, North carolina.

