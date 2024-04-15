Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bitpanda

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Commercial Banking Innovation Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
German bank LBBW enters crypto market

German bank LBBW enters crypto market

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), the largest federal bank in Germany, has formed an alliance with crypto custodian Bitpanda.

Under the terms of the deal, LBBW will take on Bitpanda's 'investment-as-a-service' infrastructure to store and procure cryptocurrencies. 

The reason for the partnership is the growing adoption of crypto assets by German companies and a consequent need for crypto custody services. 

LBBW will provide crypto custody services to its corproate clients via the Bitpanda platform with a pilot planned for the second half of 2024.

"The demand from our corporate customers for digital assets is increasing. We are convinced that crypto assets will establish themselves as a building block for further business models.

"With the cooperation, we are creating the technical and regulatory basis at an early stage to best support the individual crypto strategies of our corporate customers", says Dr Jürgen Harengel, COO Corporate Bank at LBBW.

Related Companies

Bitpanda

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Commercial Banking Innovation Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Related News
Bitpanda crypto exchange spins out with €30m funding
/crypto

Bitpanda crypto exchange spins out with €30m funding

Bitpanda to invest $10 million in AI
/crypto

Bitpanda to invest $10 million in AI

Crypto exchange Bitpanda makes job cuts

24 Jun 2022

JPMorgan's Barraclough joins Bitpanda as CEO of digital assets exchange

28 Oct 2021

Bitpanda soars to $4.1 billion valuation on $263 million financing round

17 Aug 2021

Bitpanda to invest €10 million to build blockchain R&D hub

03 Aug 2021

Bitpanda to create 300 jobs at Polish tech hub

17 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank cuts risk dept headcount

  2. TOP-5 use cases for GenAI implementation in Banks or Fintech companies

  3. How to Use Generative AI to Revolutionize Banking Compliance

  4. Credit fintech Petal agrees sale to Empower

  5. Google Cloud wins major FS deals

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience