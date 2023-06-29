Bitpanda crypto exchange spins out with €30m funding

Digital asset exchange Bitpanda Pro has spun out from its parent company and raised €30 million in a funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.

Rebranded as One Trading, the crypto exchange has now fully separated from digital investment platform Bitpanda, although the latter still retains a stake in tis former subsidiary.

Led by ex-JP Morgan executive Josh Barraclough, One Trading aims to address the lack of regulated venues in Europe by offering more sophisticated crypto products, including derivatives and spot trading, to both institutions and retail customers.

The new firm plans to operate as a MiFID Trading Venue, which will augment its existing VASP licence, and would allow its platform to offer capital efficient spot and derivative products for all customer types.

Says Barraclough: "We want to make crypto trading safe and accessible for all and bridge the gap to provide an institutional grade platform for all customer types.”