News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Bitpanda

Bitpanda soars to $4.1 billion valuation on $263 million financing round

Bitpanda soars to $4.1 billion valuation on $263 million financing round

Vienna-based digital investment platform Bitpanda is now valued at $4.1 billion after a $263 million round led by Valar Ventures.

The new financing round comes just four months after Bitpanda acheived Unicorn status from a $170 million Series B.

Founded in Austria in 2014, Bitpanda started as a crypto-trading company. Since then, it has grown into a well-rounded investment platform comprising commission-free fractional stocks, cryptocurrencies or precious metals.

Bitpanda surpassed several milestones in the past year, including growing customers to more than 3 million users and 500 employees.

Throughout 2020, the firm opened offices in France, Spain, Turkey and Italy. The digital investment platform now intends to expand into new European markets, with plans to open a tech hub and office in Barcelona, alongside future talent hubs in London, Milan, Paris, Berlin and Istanbul.

In June, it tapped into the potential of the B2B market with Bitpanda While Label, opening its infrastructure to fintechs or banks that want to offer trading to their clients, and earlier this month pledged to invest €10 million in a blockchain research & development hub, employing 30 full-time developers.

The company is on track to achieve 6x customer growth year over year, while revenues are projected to increase sevenfold in 2021 as compared with the previous year.

Four key executive hires have joined the team to shape the future growth trajectory of Bitpanda: Lindsay Ross, ex-Adyen and MessageBird, as Chief HR Officer; Irina Scarlat, ex-Revolut and Uber, as Chief Growth Officer; João Luís, ex-Farfetch, as VP of Engineering; and Michael Keskerides, ex-N26, as VP Product.

Andrew McCormack, founding partner of Valar Ventures, comments: “With more than 1.2 million users acquired in the first half of 2021, impressive net revenue growth and world-class executive hires, Bitpanda stands as the living proof that hypergrowth can be achieved in a sustainable way."

