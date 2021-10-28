Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
JPMorgan&#39;s Barraclough joins Bitpanda as CEO of digital assets exchange

JPMorgan's Barraclough joins Bitpanda as CEO of digital assets exchange

Digital investment platform Bitpanda has lured JPMorgan's London co-head of innovation Joshua Barraclough to its ranks as CEO of digital assets exchange Bitpanda Pro.

A five-year salaryman at JPMorgan, Barraclough spent the last ten months of his tenure as co-head of digital innovation, running a global team with the mandate to develop the digital strategy for the Corporate and Investment Bank and launch new businesses, products and services.

“I have always been at the bleeding edge of innovation, and my job at JP Morgan was to launch new businesses to challenge and transform traditional finance,” he says in an interview. “The crypto ecosystem is the most exciting part of that right now, with an incredible pace of change and growth in adoption. We want further to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance, building on my prior experience.”

Barraclough arrives at Bitpand just two months after Vienna-based digital investment platform raised $263 million in a funding round led by Valar Ventures. The firm surpassed several milestones in the past year, including growing customers to more than 3 million users and staff numbers to 500 employees.

