Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bitpanda

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bitpanda to create 300 jobs at Polish tech hub

Bitpanda to create 300 jobs at Polish tech hub

Austrian-based cryptocurrency investment platform Bitpanda is committing €10 million to a technology and innovation hub in Poland that will employ 300 people.

The hub, in Krakow, will double Bitpanda's workforce, which currently stands at 280 staffers in Vienna. The unit will be led by CTO Christian Trummer and support efforts to move into stocks and ETFs.

The ambitious plan comes off the back of a recent $52 million funding round, led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures.

The company claims 1.5 million customers who use its desktop site and mobile app to get access to more than 50 investment assets, including crypto and precious metals. This year it moved into France, Spain, Turkey and now Poland.

Says Trummer: "I’m confident that we will be able to attract the most skilled professionals from the whole region, running from Backend Developers, Software, Machine Learning and QA Engineers to Product Owners and Scrum Masters."

Related Companies

Bitpanda

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Identity 2020, [New Report] The Future of Identity 2020, [New Report] The[New Report] The Future of Identity 2020

Trending

Related News
Thiel leads $52 million round in Austrian digital asset venture BitPanda
/crypto

Thiel leads $52 million round in Austrian digital asset venture BitPanda

Trending

  1. Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  2. Stripe plots Asian expansion

  3. UK Supreme Court paves the way for &#163;14 billion Mastercard class action

  4. Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

  5. Lloyds to licence invoice financing technology from Satago

Research
See all papers »
Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020