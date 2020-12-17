Bitpanda to create 300 jobs at Polish tech hub

Austrian-based cryptocurrency investment platform Bitpanda is committing €10 million to a technology and innovation hub in Poland that will employ 300 people.

The hub, in Krakow, will double Bitpanda's workforce, which currently stands at 280 staffers in Vienna. The unit will be led by CTO Christian Trummer and support efforts to move into stocks and ETFs.



The ambitious plan comes off the back of a recent $52 million funding round, led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures.



The company claims 1.5 million customers who use its desktop site and mobile app to get access to more than 50 investment assets, including crypto and precious metals. This year it moved into France, Spain, Turkey and now Poland.



Says Trummer: "I’m confident that we will be able to attract the most skilled professionals from the whole region, running from Backend Developers, Software, Machine Learning and QA Engineers to Product Owners and Scrum Masters."