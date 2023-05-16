Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bitpanda

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bitpanda to invest $10 million in AI

Bitpanda to invest $10 million in AI

Austrian cryptocurrency outfit Bitpanda is to invest $10 million to create a dedicated AI division.

Bitpanda says the new unit will deliver a suite of AI-driven products and investing features, including personalised investment ideas, automated portfolio strategies, and real-time market analysis.

The first product out of the stable is a conversational wealth coach empowered to guide personalised investment strategies for users.

Eric Demuth, co-CEO and founder of Bitpanda comments: “Historically, investing was only for wealthy people, but fintechs like Bitpanda made it accessible to everyone thanks to blockchain technology. AI is the next technology that will reshape personal finance. Today, personal wealth managers are only for the rich, but we will change that by making them accessible to everyone. AI driven, fully personalised, and accessible 24/7 from the phones in their pockets.”

Related Companies

Bitpanda

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFG[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFGS 2023

Trending

Related News
Crypto exchange Bitpanda makes job cuts
/crypto

Crypto exchange Bitpanda makes job cuts

Bitpanda buys crypto custodian Trustology
/crypto

Bitpanda buys crypto custodian Trustology

JPMorgan's Barraclough joins Bitpanda as CEO of digital assets exchange

28 Oct 2021

Bitpanda soars to $4.1 billion valuation on $263 million financing round

17 Aug 2021

Bitpanda to invest €10 million to build blockchain R&D hub

03 Aug 2021

Austria gets first fintech unicorn as BitPanda closes $170 million Series B

16 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

  2. Revolut CFO quits for &#39;personal reasons&#39;

  3. European Parliament paper pours cold water on digital euro

  4. Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

  5. UK&#39;s cashless transition under the microscope as Payments Choice Alliance pushes back

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023