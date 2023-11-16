Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nuvei Till Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Till Payments set for cut price sale to Nuvei

Till Payments set for cut price sale to Nuvei

Australian fintech darling Till Payments is set to be sold at a bargain basement price to Canadian fintech Nuvei, according to loca media rreports.

The Australian Financial Review says Till Payments is likely to be snapped for a meagre $50 million, way down on its one-time $500 million valuation.

Signs of trouble at the payment processor emerged at the start of the year, when Till layed off 120 staff, approximately 40% of its workforce.

Despite the warning signs, investors continued to pour money into the firm, which raised $70 million in a Series D round in March, just shy of the $80 million Series C raised in the boom times of 2021.

In July it picked up top-up funding of $15 million even as it continued to haemorrhage cash. It reported a loss of around A$140m in the year to June 2022. It had lost A$136m in the prior fiscal.

It's expected that company will be broken down into seperate parts and integrated with Nuvei's own payment stack. The Canadia fintech recently opened an office in China as part of an Apac expansion strategy that has seen it pick up acquiring licences in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Related Companies

Nuvei Till Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook[Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Trending

Related News
Ryan Reynolds invests in Canadian fintech Nuvei
/people

Ryan Reynolds invests in Canadian fintech Nuvei

After laying off 40% of workforce, Till Payments lands $70 million funding round
/payments

After laying off 40% of workforce, Till Payments lands $70 million funding round

Till Payments to cut 120 staff

16 Jan

Nuvei to buy Paya for $1.3bn

10 Jan

Till Payments raises $80m for global expansion

08 Oct 2021

Nuvei agrees $250m deal to buy crypto firm Simplex

10 May 2021

SafeCharge agrees £699 million acquisition by Canada's Nuvei

22 May 2019

Trending

  1. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  2. Revolut raises monthly fees for premium customers

  3. Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas lead &#163;77.7 million investment in Fnality

  4. Irish banks ditch plans to build mobile payments app

  5. IBM on how banks are starting to embrace generative AI

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?