Ryan Reynolds invests in Canadian fintech Nuvei

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has acquired a stake in Canadian payments firm Nuvei. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

The investment comes weeks after Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider partly owned by Reynolds, agreed a US$1.35 billion sale to T-Mobile US. The Vancouver-born actor also has stakes in American Aviation Gin and Wrexham Football Club.



Neuvi offers card acquiring services in more than 200 markets, including direct local acquiring in over 47 countries, as well as access to more than 600 alternative payment methods. In January it struck a deal to buy US outfit Paya in an all-cash deal worth US$1.3 billion.



Says Reynolds: "I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago. But Nuvei is impressive. The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it’s about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do."