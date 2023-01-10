Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nuvei Paya

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nuvei to buy Paya for $1.3bn

Nuvei to buy Paya for $1.3bn

Canadian payments firm Nuvei has struck a deal to buy US outfit Paya in an all-cash deal worth US$1.3 billion.

The firms have entered into a definitive agreement that will see Nuvei pay US$9.75 a share for Paya, a 25% premium on Friday's closing price.

Nuvei says the deal will create a strong player in the global e-commerce, integrated payments and business-to-business markets.

Paya processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and cheque, serving more than 100,000 customers through over 2000 distribution partners in areas such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government and utilities.

Philip Fayer, CEO, Nuvei, says the deal will "accelerate our integrated payment strategy, diversify our business into key high-growth non-cyclical verticals with large addressable end markets and enhance the execution of our growth plan".

Related Companies

Nuvei Paya

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Nuvei to roll out crypto-to-fiat debit cards across EU
/crypto

Nuvei to roll out crypto-to-fiat debit cards across EU

Nuvei agrees $250m deal to buy crypto firm Simplex
/crypto

Nuvei agrees $250m deal to buy crypto firm Simplex

SafeCharge agrees £699 million acquisition by Canada's Nuvei

22 May 2019

Trending

  1. Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group

  2. Wyre said to be close to shutdown

  3. ACI Worldwide investigating sale - Bloomberg

  4. Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

  5. Turkish Central Bank completes first CBDC pilot transactions

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023