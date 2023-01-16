Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Till Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

People Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Till Payments to cut 120 staff

Till Payments to cut 120 staff

Australian payments processor Till Payments is shedding 40% of its workforce, joining the long line of fintechs which have been forced to cut staff in the wake of over-ambitious quick-scale growth strategies.

The job cuts, reported by the Australian Financial Review, will hit 120 staff in the UK, North America and Australia.

The firm has pointed to high inflation and tough global economic conditions for the downsizing.

In a statement, Till Payments CEO Shadi Haddad told AFR: “We aren’t immune to the headwinds of the global inflationary pressure and economic contraction. We have needed to take decisive action to mitigate these headwinds and align our strategy to a more sustainable growth model for the longevity and success of our business.

“In line with our three-year plan, and in response to pandemic-fuelled activity, we have been over investing in expansion and driving phenomenal growth, which I take full responsibility for."

The company is currently raising capital following an $80 million Series C in October which valued the firm at $350 million, AFR reports.

Related Companies

Till Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

People Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Till payments and Alipay+ launch Aussie education tool
/payments

Till payments and Alipay+ launch Aussie education tool

Till Payments raises $80m for global expansion
/people

Till Payments raises $80m for global expansion

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  3. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  4. UK associations form crypto industry alliance; government preps consultation on digital pound

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023